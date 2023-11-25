PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Demetrius Andrade will look to stay undefeated against undefeated interim WBC Super Middleweight Champion David Benavidez. The winner of this fight will line themselves up with a possible opportunity to face Canelo Alvarez.
by: Derwin Worrell
