Dem VP pick Kamala Harris to headline virtual RI fundraiser for Biden

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democratic vice presidential nominee and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is set to headline a virtual fundraiser this week organized by Rhode Island’s top Democrats.

The fundraiser will benefit the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $25, with a maximum donation of $50,000.

As WPRI 12 reported in July, organizers are billing the event as the “largest single fundraiser” for Biden’s campaign in Rhode Island. Gov. Gina Raimondo, the state’s congressional delegation, the other statewide offices, legislative leaders and mayors are all co-chairing the event.

“We know that you will agree that this is the most consequential elections of our lifetime,” co-chairs Liz Beretta-Perik, Joseph Paolino Jr., Arthur Solomon and Don Sweitzer wrote in an invitation obtained by Target 12 earlier this summer. Former gubernatorial candidate Clay Pell has joined them as a co-chair since then.

“We need the resources to mount an effective campaign down the stretch, fight voter suppression and get out the vote,” they wrote.

The fundraiser is for the “Biden Victory Fund,” a committee that raises money with the Democratic National Committee. Kate Ramstad, who manages Raimondo’s fundraising, is coordinating the event.

Ted Nesi and Eli Sherman contributed to this report.