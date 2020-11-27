Deck the Halls: The best RI, Mass. holiday displays of 2020

Under Construction: We will be updating our holiday lights list for 2020 throughout Thanksgiving Weekend — check back for new additions!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The holidays look and feel a little different this year, but not at these local homes! It takes hours of planning, programming and assembly to deck these halls, but once they’re done, folks from far and wide flock to see these homes dressed in holiday style. If you’re looking for a fun, free way to make your season merry and bright, bundle up and head to one (or all!) of these local light displays.

WEST BAY

The Lewis Family Light Show: 12 Shenandoah Road, Warwick, RI

Christmas is a family affair for the Lewises. For the past 24 years, their home has become a glowing mecca of holiday cheer with a high-tech twist.

The Lewis Family Light Show is the only Christmas display in New England with an interactive mobile website that allows visitors to see which song will be playing next. Visitors can even change the playlist by voting for their favorite song! Check out the site here.

Like most of the displays on this list, the Lewis display takes a lot of time and effort to complete. The display typically takes more than 120 hours to set up and includes more than 100 extension cords to power all of the high-tech lights that “dance” in time to the music. This year they’ve added four talking Christmas trees, and a visual portal into Santa’s workshop.

The display begins on Friday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. and runs through Dec. 31. (Sunday through Thursday from 5–8:55 p.m., and Friday and Saturday nights from 5–9:25 p.m.) You can listen to the show by tuning your car radio to 106.9 FM.

This year, the Lewis family will accept donations for The Autism Project.

Check their Facebook page for announcements.

Picozzi Family Christmas Display: 75 Gristmill Road, Warwick, RI

Frank Picozzi has become synonymous with Christmas in Rhode Island.

Picozzi has been decorating his home for more than 30 years but 2020 marks his thirteenth year setting up an animated display that shines so brightly, some say you can see it from the North Pole.

Picozzi ditched traditional Christmas lights and now uses the same lighting technology found in Tokyo and Times Square. Because of this, Picozzi says his display is one of the most technologically advanced in the country. Earlier this year, he took his display on the road. It even lead him to launch a successful run for mayor!

Programming his lights is a time-consuming process: Picozzi says 10 seconds of song takes about five hours to program! Because everything is handmade, Picozzi works throughout the year on his display. While most are thinking about Halloween, he begins setting up for Christmas in early October. It takes about 250 hours to get everything done.

Picozzi’s display begins Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 31. You can see the show Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Listen to the music by tuning to 97.1 FM on your car radio.

Picozzi is accepting donations for The Tomorrow Fund of Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Visit the display’s Facebook page.

A Rayhall Christmas: 47 Cavalcade Blvd., Warwick, RI

You might remember the Rayhalls from their spooktacular Halloween display, but they also know how to do Chrismas right, too!

This year they’ve gone fully digital with a 3D mapped projection of their home that visitors can watch in the comfort of their vehicle.

“This year isn’t like past years,” Daniel Rayhall said in an email to 12 News. “This year its all about fun, kids, and the true meaning of Christmas in a whimsical way.”

Visitors can listen to the roughly 30 minute show by tuning their car radios to 98.3 FM.

Th Rayhalls ask visitors to be respectful of their neighbors and not block their driveways.

“We will have signs up and we ask that everyone pull up to the ‘North Pole’ so that we can maximize the viewing audience,” Rayhall said.

The display runs nightly from Nov. 27 to Jan. 1, Thursdays-Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page here for updates on scheduling.

Souza’s Holiday Spectacle: 8 North St., Warwick, RI

Just like Pete Souza’s annual Halloween yard haunt, all of the components of his Christmas displays are handmade.

Souza has been decorating his Warwick home since 2010 and each year he makes a new piece.

This year, he has two 9-foot-tall nutcrackers, a ferris wheel, a carousel, a nativity scene, “Peanuts” characters and a gingerbread house!

His winter wonderland is lit daily from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. through New Year’s Day and includes some festive and fun holiday music played by magical Christmas bells.

Fun Fact: Visit Souza’s home during the month of October and you’ll find ghosts flying overhead!

Lenox Avenue Lights: 10 Lenox Ave., West Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

When Bruce Erikson and his wife started decorating their home more than two decades ago, it was a small display, but each year it’s grown bigger and brighter.

“It really looks like Christmasville here,” Erikson said in an email to Eyewitness News. The display includes light-up candy canes, Christmas characters, trees and delightful holiday music.

See the display nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. starting the first weekend in December through New Year’s Day.

Daniels’ Holiday House of Warwick: 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

When it comes to spectacle, Mike Daniels has it covered. With thousands of multi-colored lights all synced to holiday hits, it’s no wonder that so many folks swing by his Warwick home to take in the show.

Daniels is no stranger to decorating for the holidays (his Halloween display is impressive!) but when Nov. 1 arrives, he turns his attention to Christmas and the 80 channels of sequence lights he has programmed to nearly 30 different songs.

“It’s nice to scare, but we enjoy the cheer as well,” Daniels said.

The display features “singing” trees, icicle lights, snowflakes, candy canes and reindeer. In order to get the lights to “dance” to the music, Daniels spends four to eight hours programming each song!

Visitors can tune their car radios to 89.9 FM. The display is scheduled to start Dec. 3 and will run from 5-9 Wednesday through Sunday for the first two weeks.

The show’s schedule varies; check their Facebook page for updates.

Moussally Christmas Display: 11 Lakecrest Circle, Warwick, RI

The Moussallys’ Christmas display isn’t just for looking – it’s for walking!

Fred Moussally along with wife Renee, son Anthony and daughter Arianna begin setting up the display as soon as their spooktacular Halloween display comes down.

Get out of the car and experience a COVID-safe walkthrough of international Christmas decorations with vintage blow molds, inflatables, lighted candy cane arches, and yes — snow! Masks are required and the Moussallys ask everyone respect one another’s space.

The display starts on Saturday December 5, and runs weekdays from 6 until 9 p.m., and weekends until 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The Moussally family is also collecting donations for the Warwick Animal Shelter.

Silcox Family Display: 74 Vera St. Warwick, RI

The Silcox family started decorating with just a few lights for their oldest daughter’s first Christmas. Watching her excitement spurred them to add more and more each year until their display grew to what it is today!

Aside from their daughter’s love of the lights, the excitement and awe from the other kids in the neighborhood kept the tradition going. Now their home looks like an LED gingerbread house, with lights zig-zagging on the roof, twinkling Christmas trees and holiday characters.

Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow can catch the display nightly starting Saturday, Nov. 30.

Christmas on Aurora Drive, 77 Aurora Dr., Warwick, RI

This display started out small a little over a decade ago with just a small inflatable penguin and some icicle lights.

Now, it’s grown and grown, and features two spiral Christmas trees that change colors, a line of dancing over-sized Christmas light bulbs, a 10-foot-tall Mickey Mouse and much more.

The display is lit daily starting Nov. 27 from 5 to 10 p.m. until January 1.

This year they are collecting non-persihable food donations for Helping Hands Food Pantry of Warwick. There will be a drop box on the edge of the property for visitors to leave the food.

Visit their Facebook page here.

BLACKSTONE VALLEY

Blackstone Valley Eye Care Presents: Holiday Lights for Sight, 385 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI

(Submitted photo)

The man behind this Christmas display is probably best known for his “Crazy Christmas House” that lit up Coventry for several years. Now, Tyler Horrocks has teamed up with the folks at Blackstone Valley Eye Care to create a whole new display.

For the past four seasons, this building on Mendon Road has been getting a holiday makeover, complete with trees, arches and lights that cover the entire front of the structure. Those lights dance in time to music to create a dazzling 15 minute display.

Dr. Jeffrey Kenyon, the practice owner, and Chris Tremblay, the office manager at Blackstone Valley Eye Care, came up with the idea to decorate in 2017. Tremblay said the display not only provides Christmas cheer to the community, but it also helps those in need.

This year, they’re hosting a toy drive for children at the Woonsocket Homeless Shelter. There will be a drop-off location set up inside the vestibule at the office, so folks don’t need to fully enter the building. Trembly said they’re looking for donations of new toys.

The display runs Friday-Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m. through the New Year.

EAST BAY/NEWPORT

Fitzgerald Family Display, Rhode Island Blvd., Portsmouth, RI

(Submitted photo)

John and Betsy Fitzgerald have been decorating their home for more than 10 years, and their work to turn their Portsmouth home into a glowing winter wonderland begins before Thanksgiving.

In the few short years since moving to Common Fence Point, their home has become known as “The Christmas House.”

This year the elves have been working extra hard to add programmed pixel lights and music. Viewers can tune to 103.1 FM on their car radios.

Catch the joy of twinkling lights from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. every night through January first. (A reminder that the neighborhood speed limit is 20 mph!)

The Stawicki Family Christmas, 111 Allerton Ave., East Providence, RI

(Submitted photo)

You might recognize the Stawicki name from their spooktacular Halloween display, but this East Providence family says they like decorating for Christmas even more!

This marks their 15th year putting up lights, and each year they add more. Their display includes blow molds, musical trees, snowmen, handmade decorations and a nativity scene.

The display begins Saturday, Nov. 28 and is lit nightly from 5 to 11 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page here.

The Frisina Family Lights: 283 Massasoit Ave., East Providence, RI

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Frisina family’s East Providence home!

This is the 12th season the Frisina family has been spreading holiday cheer. The display takes close to a month to set up and includes 32 different programmable channels that control over 20,000 thousand lights.

Visitors can listen to the music by tuning their car radio to 89.9 FM. The display begins on Nov. 26 and will run nightly, Monday-Thursday from 5 to 9:30 p.m., and Friday-Sunday from 5 to 10:30 p.m. until January 3 — weather permitting.

This year, the Frisina family will be collecting donations for T1D. They are doing this in honor Miss Hannah Guevremont. Hannah and the Frisinas’ daughter Emma have been friends since PreK (both are now Freshman in high school).

“We are raising money towards creating a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D),” Jason Frisina told 12 News in an email.

Visit their Facebook page.

Giroux Family Christmas Display: 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

While most people spend the time leading up to the holidays baking and shopping, the Giroux family is wiring and programming.

The family of six has been decorating their East Providence home for the holidays for the past 14 years, synchronizing their Christmas lights with catchy carols and classics. What started as a display of old-fashioned Christmas bulbs has now grown into a completely modern, computer-programmed show with LED lights. Visitors can listen along on their car radios by tuning to 107.5 FM.

This year, the display will be lit starting Friday, Nov. 27, weekdays from 5:00 to 9 p.m. and weekends from 5:00 to 10 p.m.

This year the Giroux fmaily has added a new Disney medley!

Visit their Facebook page and their YouTube channel.

The MacDonalds’ Christmas Display: 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds are old pros when it comes to decking the halls, and year after year, 12 News viewers say visiting this home has long been a part of their holiday traditions.

For decades, the MacDonalds have been bringing good old-fashioned Christmas cheer to Newport, attracting boys and girls of all ages to the display on Ellery Road.

The display was the brainchild of Ronald MacDonald, who started decorating in the 1970’s to bring joy to less fortunate children.

“He wanted them to have free entertainment,” explained Ronald’s son, Kevin, in a telephone interview with 12 News.

Ronald passed away last year, but his legacy lives on in the display.

“We do this every year,” Kevin explained. “It’s already down to a science with all the men that work for us. We always keep the theme going.”

This year’s display features gingerbread people and houses, real Christmas trees, snowmen, elves and tableaus! Despite its size and detail, the MacDonalds said it only takes one weekend to set up.

The display is lit nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Lights for Lives: 84 Hayden Ave., Tiverton, RI

A few strings of twinkle lights and an evergreen wreath just don’t do the trick for Colleen and Larry St. Onge.

Instead, for the past seven years, they’ve been transforming their Tiverton home into a holiday mecca of sound and light. This year, they’ve strung up more than 50,000 lights that “dance” to music broadcast on 91.7 FM. The display also features blow molds, hand-made angels and a waterslide display!

The show runs nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1. The lights are on Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Santa pays a visit every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., and there’s a sleigh for photos and candy canes for kids, with COVID safety protocols in place! They also have a mailbox so boys and girls can mail their special wish list directly to the North Pole.

The St. Onge family works most of the year on the display, researching and crafting new ideas. They encourage visitors to walk their yard and take in all the holiday magic.

Donations will be collected for The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as the Tiverton Food Pantry.

Visit their Facebook page.

NORTHWEST

Reindeer Yard, Mary Ann Court, North Providence, RI

(Submitted photo)

Charlotte Melucci-Falcone is carrying on a family tradition by decorating her North Providence home.

She and her husband purchased her childhood home five years ago and began a small display with three decorative reindeer.

“Our ‘herding’ display has expanded annually,” Melucci-Falcone said in an email to 12 News. “Growing to nearly 14,000 tiny lights including 27 reindeer, wreaths, spiral trees, candy canes and this year Santa has come to town with his sleigh!”

“It’s old school,” she added. “Like us!”

Melucci-Falcone said her father used to decorate extensively when she was a child, using cutouts that her mother painted by hand.

“Dad had a speaker outside the window long before musical displays, but it just played Sinatra Christmas music,” she explained.

Once her dad passed, Melucci-Falcone said the holidays weren’t the same, and there were no decorations until she and her husband moved into the house. She credits her husband Gil’s artistic talent and infectious love for the season for bringing the Christmas joy back to their yard.

“I like to think my dad is smiling down at us seeing the lights shining so bright,” she said.

The display is on a cul de sac and is lit nightly from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“Our decorating may have started to bring back the spirit of Christmas in our home,” she said. “But this year we are especially hopeful our display will bring some holiday cheer to all those who see it, as 2020 has been a year when most everyone can embrace a reason to smile.”

Knobel’s Kozy Christmas Display: 22 Candlewood Drive, Smithfield, RI

This is the third year the Knobels have synchronized their lights to holiday songs, and the results will have you ho-ho-ho-ing all the way home!

Tune your car radio to 88.1 FM and listen to your favorite songs of the season while the lights “dance.” The display also includes Santa on his sleigh, a 20-foot mega tree and Carl the minion, all ready for the perfect photo opp!

The Knobels ask you to put your hazard lights on while viewing from your vehicle.

You can see the display nightly from dusk to 10 p.m. until Jan. 15.

Kyle’s Kristmas, 20 Berclay Street, Johnston, RI

Kyle Iannuccillo and his family are pulling out all the stops this year, decking their Johnsron home with inflatables, reindeer and lots of holiday cheer.

“Decorating is definitely a big part in my life and is a hobby that makes everyone happy,” Kyle told 12 News in an email. .

The display is lit weeknights from 4 to 9 p.m. and weekends from 4 to 10 p.m.

MASSACHUSETTS

Pereiras’ Christmas Light Show: 481 Ridge St., Fall River, Mass.

This synchronized light and music display in Fall River is sure to make your holiday season merry and bright!

Joe and Stephanie Pereira started their light show eight years ago and every year it gets bigger and better. The display includes a handmade Santa sleigh and mailbox for kiddos to send their Christmas lists to the North Pole — leave a return address and get a reply from the jolly old elf himself!

The Pereiras will once again collect stocking stuffers for less fortunate children. Last year, they filled and delivered 99 stockings! Donations can be dropped off at the event or any time up until then at Ultra Tan at 428 South Main Street in Fall River.

The display runs nightly from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page.

Eckersley Family Light Show, 83 Lane Street, Fall River, Mass.

The Eckersley Family Light show dazzles and delights folks in Fall River every night of the week.

Nathan Eckersley has been decorating his home for the past five years in memory of his late mother. He said his goal is to make sure she can see it from heaven.

Most of his display is handmade or custom cut from corrugated plastic. The project is a true family affair: Nathan builds every prop with his father and programs the lights with his wife.

The show of synchronized music and dancing lights begins nightly at 4:45 and runs until 10 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 11 p.m. on Saturdays. This display is best viewed from the Seabra parking lot at 444 Stafford Road.

Visit their Facebook page here.

Kut Family Christmas Display: 70 Summerfield Ave., Somerset, Mass.

The Kut family’s Somerset home transforms into a glistening gingerbread house every holiday season.

The family has been decorating for the past eight years and this year’s display includes tens of thousands of lights — they added another 15,000 just this year! The Kut family goes for a classic Christmas vibe with blow molds, Santa Claus and a whole lot of homemade decor. There are also two “mega trees” towering at more than 20 feet apiece.

And if you’re having trouble navigating your way there, look up: you’ll find a star measuring 54 inches high and 42 inches wide suspended 14 feet over the roof of their house! They’ve even added an artificial snow machine!

The display is lit nightly from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from 4:45 to 10:15 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page.

The Hills Spectacular Christmas Light Display: 63 Patton Ave., Somerset, Mass.

The Hills Spectacular Christmas Light Display includes 45,000 lights, a 26-foot mega tree with a six-foot candy cane topper, a handmade eight-foot-long sleigh (complete with Santa!) pulled by five reindeer. You can even get out and walk around, but visitors must follow COVID safety guidelines.

The Hills also have a mailbox that ensures letters get directly to Santa, and those good girls and boys who mail a note with a return address will receive a letter back from the North Pole complete with a candy cane!

Nikki and Jay Hill spend all year thinking of ideas for their house and begin hanging lights in early October. The lights are lit nightly from Dec. 1 until New Year’s Day from 5 to 10 p.m.

This year they are accepting non-perishable food items for the Veteran’s Association of Bristol County as well as monetary donations for the Crosby-Couto Basketball Fund, in support of two young men who passed away in a car accident this past March in Berkley.

“It is especially important for us to decorate because 2020 has definitely been a year full of uncertainty,” Nicole Hill said in an email to 12 News. “But we want to take people’s minds off of everything and help them find their holiday spirit. Though the world is in such a scary, vulnerable and unknown state, we want to bring a little bit of joy to brighten up peoples lives, if only for a moment.”

Check their Facebook page for updates on a COVID-friendly visit from Santa!

Do you have a favorite holiday display that’s not on this list? Tell us about it!