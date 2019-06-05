Live Now /
Data for 12 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have been compromised

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Personal information, including Social Security numbers, financial information, and medical information of 11.9 million people may have been compromised in a data breach, according to Quest Diagnostics, a laboratory testing and diagnostic services provider.

The company has several locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In a statement, Quest Diagnostics said a billing collections contractor American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) notified Quest of “unauthorized activity” on its web payment page in May.

Quest Diagnostics said it does not believe laboratory test results were part of the breach but added AMCA has not provided “detailed or complete information” about the incident.

“Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients’ personal information,” the company said. “Since learning of the AMCA data security incident, we have suspended sending collection requests to AMCA.”

On Wednesday, AMCA released a statement saying the web payment page has since been taken down and those services have been migrated to a third-party vendor.

AMCA said it’s hired a forensics firm to investigate the breach and any potential flaws in their systems’ security. The agency is also offering 24 months of credit monitoring to anyone who had their Social Security number or credit card account compromised.

Quest Diagnostics said it will notify impacted patients when it has more information.

According to Quest Diagnostics’ website, the company employs about 46,000 people and generated more than $7.5 billion in revenue in 2018.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.

