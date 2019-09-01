Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Dartmouth police arrest road rage suspect who pointed gun at driver

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DATRMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Virginia man was arrested on Saturday night for a road rage incident, after a woman said he pointed a gun at her.

Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. from a woman who said that a man driving a dark pickup truck with Virginia license plates had pointed a gun at her while they were at a stop light near the Shaw’s on Route 6.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short distance away on Faunce Corner Road near Lowe’s and pulled the driver over.

Police were able to safely remove the driver, identified as Michael Coutrue, 56, of Hampton, Virginia, from the truck. Inside, they found a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun, an open bottle of alcohol and several empty bottles and cans of alcohol.

While speaking with Coutrue, he admitted that he had been involved in a road rage incident.

Coutrue was arrested arrest and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, improper storage of a firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor and possession of an open container of alcohol inside of a vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams