BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Hampden District Attorney’s Office unveiled a tank top that was found in the Brimfield, Connecticut, woods area that may be connected to the Holly Piirainen homicide case.

“We need the public’s assistance, we need someone who knows something to stand up and do what’s right,” said DA Gulluni.

Holly Piirainen was 10 years old when she was vacationing with her father and other family members at a cottage in Sturbridge and disappeared after taking a walk on August 5, 1993.

Her father last saw her heading towards a residence in the Allen and South Shore Roads area around 11:45 a.m. to play with puppies. When she did not return an hour later, her father started searching immediately and reported her missing. During his search, he found her sneaker on South Shore Road.

A massive search was conducted by local and state police as well as assistance from other departments. Her body was found by hunters in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield on Oct. 23, 1993.

Items discovered in the area were seized as evidence by the Massachusetts State Police. Some of those items were recently taken for further forensic testing to expand on previous testing.

One item particularly, a white tank top with a blue, purple and pink colored “Boston” motif on the front is an item of interest in the case. The shirt has no tags or size information on it.



Credit: Hampden District Attorney

Credit: Hampden District Attorney

Holly Piirainen (Massachusetts State Police)







The District Attorney is asking for the public’s help with any information about this shirt. They are looking for the origins of where it was known to be sold and its manufacturer. It appears to be a shirt that an adult would wear.

Holly would have celebrated her 40th birthday on Jan. 19 and this year will be the 30th anniversary of her disappearance and death. Although there have been several people of interest in the past, no arrests have ever been made in the case.

“To Holly’s family here with us today and watching at home, we stand with you in your grief, we share in your loss, and we will be relentless in bringing those responsible to justice,” said DA Gulluni.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Tip Line at (413) 426-3507. You can also text a tip by texting CRIMES (274637), just text SOLVE plus your message.

WATCH: Full news conference with District Attorney Anthony Gulluni