Cumberland detective hopes to crack case of veteran, former cop’s murder

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — In the more than three years since Stanley Stowik was killed, Detective Peter Sweet has followed every lead. Sweet says that dedication had made the case personal for him.

“He loved this town,” Sweet said. “He was the unofficial mayor.”

Stowik was born in Cumberland in 1935. He grew up in town before joining the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Sweet showed Eyewitness News photos of Stowik’s time on board Navy vessels, from the Golden Gate Bridge to postcards overseas.

He later returned home pursuing his passion for gardening. He briefly joined the Cumberland Police Department and by all accounts was quite the character.

He had a blow out birthday for his 80th in 2015.

Later that year, on the last night of his life, Sweet said Stowik went to the American Legion on Broad Street in town to social like he normally did and then went home.

“He was likely attacked when he walked into the door,” Sweet said.

Stowik was killed on Oct. 9 by what police believe was “homicidal violence.”

There have been several key moments in the investigation. Eyewitness News reported in 2016 when Sweet, along with a Rhode Island State Police dive team, searched a Providence pond.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t bear any fruit that time,” Sweet said.

In late 2018, Sweet added the investigation to a new cold case playing card deck in hopes the publicity would bring in more tips.

“That turns into this, turns into this,” he said. “It’s a snowball effect and it gets bigger and bigger. Tips are huge.”

Sweet hopes someone with information on Stowik’s death, or any other cold cases, will come forward. Anyone who has information regarding the cases should call 1-877-RI-SOLVE or visit the Facebook Page Cold Case RI.

“We want closure for the Stowik family,” Sweet said. “We want Stanley to rest in peace. It’s the least we can do.”