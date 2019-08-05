Crook thins criminal file with no-contest plea but still faces 3 fraud felonies







WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Accused con-man Marcus Crook pleaded no contest to a Woonsocket misdemeanor check fraud case, but still faces a trio of felony fraud cases.

Crook entered the plea on Friday to one fraudulent check under $1500 charge connected to a crime in January of 2018.

Crook was sentenced to one year with 305 days suspended, and 60 days to serve, retroactive to July 12. He was also ordered to pay $162 in restitution to cover the bad check he wrote.

Crook received a similar sentence when he pleaded no contest last week to a Lincoln check fraud misdemeanor.

Police in East Providence, Providence and Pawtucket charged crook with a variety of unconnected felony fraud charges.

Crook’s Crimes

Providence: 14 counts felony forgery & counterfeiting, 1 count felony obtaining property by false pretenses

East Providence: 1 count felony embezzlement

Pawtucket: 1 count felony bank fraud, 1 count misdemeanor check fraud, 1 count misdemeanor obtaining property by false pretenses

Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for later this month for Crook’s open cases.

Crook was brought back to Rhode Island last month after spending about a year in Florida’s Levy County Jail for several crimes tied to what a car dealership executive called a “Ponzi scheme” involving vehicles.

