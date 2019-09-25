With hate crimes on the rise, RI leaders discuss prevention, outreach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With data suggesting reported hate crimes are on the rise, Rhode Island leaders began brainstorming how to address the serious problem.

The latest data compiled by the FBI reports there were 11 hate crimes reported in Rhode Island in 2017.

State leaders attended an all-day program on Wednesday which stressed the importance of vigorous hate crime enforcement.

Cynthia Deitle of the Matthew Shepard Foundation facilitated a discussion during the program.

Shepard, who was murdered in 1998, was the victim of a hate crime because of his sexual orientation. It was his murder that triggered the creation of the federal hate crime law.

“Hate crimes don’t just impact the targeted victim, they impact an entire community,” Deitle said.

Fritz Harryson, a public safety officer at the Rhode Island School of Design, said he still wears a bracelet that was given to him years ago by Shepard’s mother.

He said he attended the seminar to increase his knowledge of hate crimes.

“We have a large LGBTQ community, so I wanted to get more insight and perspective to better serve the community,” Harryson said.

Keith Hofman, a special assistant with the Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office, said hate crimes are on the rise.

“We want to be sure that we’re educating both the law enforcement community and prosecutors throughout the state to know what a hate crime is, when they need to report, and to figure out how to investigate a hate crime when they do arise,” he explained.

Jodi Glass with the Rhode Island Commission of Prejudice and Violence said hate crimes often go unreported.

“That’s what is lacking in our society,” Glass said. “Why is it so prevalent and why are we not reporting hate crimes?”