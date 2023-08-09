EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A call to Providence police on Tuesday incited a massive response, with armed officers swarming the downtown area, roads being closed and buildings being evacuated.

The caller had told police he was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a pipe bomb, and had also placed bombs at City Hall and the Biltmore Garage.

But it all turned out to be a hoax.

In the above video, 12 News Law Enforcement Analyst Steven O’Donnell offers insight on “swatting” calls, from why they’re so dangerous to the consequences for those found to be responsible.