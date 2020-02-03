1  of  2
Westerly murder suspect to appear in court

Crime

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in a deadly shooting last month in Westerly is due to appear in a Connecticut courtroom on Monday.

Louis Seignious Jr., 31, of Norwich Conn., was captured on Saturday after a week-long manhunt in the Branford Manor apartment complex in Groton. That’s about twenty miles from the murder scene across state lines.

Police say Seignious tried to escape by running into a heating duct before falling through the ceiling and landing in a woman’s bedroom below.

Seignious is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Vincent Sebastian, 28, of Ledyard, Conn., on Jan. 25.

Police say Seignious and Sebastian had tension after serving time together for a home invasion.

According to police, Seignious is currently in a Connecticut jail and will be presented in New London Superior Court on Connecticut charges. If he waives extradition he will be transferred to Rhode Island on a warrant for first-degree murder.

His bond is set at $1 million.

