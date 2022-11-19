EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A NBA trainer from Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested Friday for allegedly drugging and raping someone in downtown Boston.

Boston Police say they arrested 43- year-old Robert McClanaghan in East Greenwich, and he is now being charged with “Rape and Drugging for intercourse.”

McClanaghan has worked with some of the biggest names in the NBA, including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook.

McClanaghan is expected to be arraigned at Kent County Superior Court on Monday.

While the alleged incident happened in Boston, Warwick Police assisted in locating and arresting McClanaghan.