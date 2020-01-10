Warwick dad to serve 10 years for baby girl’s death

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The father accused of killing his 7-month-old daughter by falling asleep on top of her while under the influence of drugs was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Ryan Beeley, 40, of Warwick pleaded no contest back in June to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

His daughter, Willow Beeley, died in February 2017 after she was found unresponsive at their Airway Road home in Warwick. The infant’s death was ruled to be “asphyxiation by overlay.”

Beeley is also required to receive mental health and substance abuse treatment as recommended by probation, as well as regular drug and alcohol screens as recommended by probation, Neronha said.

“The defendant, through egregious carelessness, caused the death of a child who had her whole life ahead of her,” Neronha said. “All that she could have hoped to have been, all the joys that she could have experienced and given to others, have been irretrievably lost. The defendant has been held accountable for his conduct and deservedly so. But nothing will bring this child back, and that is a tragedy.”

Neronha said that if the case proceeded to trial, the state was prepared to prove that Beeley’s girlfriend, Mariah Ramos, left him home alone with Willow in the bedroom of their home.

Prosecutors said Beeley was under the influence of drugs at the time — later determined by a toxicology report to have been fentanyl, clonazepam, cocaine and methadone.

Ramos returned to the home and found Beeley passed out on top of their daughter. Efforts by first responders to revive the child were unsuccessful.

Neronha said he’s confident the state would have ultimately proven that Beeley, in an intoxicated state, caused the unintentional death of his daughter due to asphyxiation.