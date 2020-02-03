Warren police seek ID of man who robbed CVS

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on camera allegedly in the act of an armed robbery at a Warren CVS.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday at the CVS on Metacom Avenue, police say.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white male who is 5 foot 10 inches, between the ages of 55 to 65-years-old with scruffy, gray facial hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a dark grey vest and a white baseball hat, police added.

Police have not said what sort of weapon was used in the hold-up.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warren police at (401) 245-1311.