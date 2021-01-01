Troopers arrest 9 on DUI charges during New Year’s patrols

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island State Police troopers arrested nine people for driving under the influence after amping up patrols for New Year’s Eve.

Col. James Manni described the night as “a busy one” for his troopers.

“For every impaired driver our Troopers take off the road, a potential tragedy is averted, but we need motorists to make better choices. Drinking or using drugs and driving is always a bad decision,” he said in a statement.

The nine people were arrested between 8:45 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 a.m. Friday. All but one of those arrests were made during traffic stops, while the other was made following a crash on I-95 in Pawtucket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community