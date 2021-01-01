Troopers arrest 9 on DUI charges during New Year’s patrols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island State Police troopers arrested nine people for driving under the influence after amping up patrols for New Year’s Eve.

Col. James Manni described the night as “a busy one” for his troopers.

“For every impaired driver our Troopers take off the road, a potential tragedy is averted, but we need motorists to make better choices. Drinking or using drugs and driving is always a bad decision,” he said in a statement.

The nine people were arrested between 8:45 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 a.m. Friday. All but one of those arrests were made during traffic stops, while the other was made following a crash on I-95 in Pawtucket.