Times Square shooting suspect says he wasn’t even there

In this image taken from video by the FDNY, pedestrians hurry away from the scene of a shooting in Times Square, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in New York. New York City police say three innocent bystanders including a 4-year-old girl who was toy shopping have been shot in Times Square and officers are looking for suspects. All the victims are expected to recover. (FDNY via AP)

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting and wounding three people in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, says he didn’t know anything about it and was in New Jersey at the time.

Farrakhan Muhammad spoke to WCJB-TV at a county jail in Florida, where he was in custody after being arrested.

At a brief hearing Thursday, a judge gave Muhammad several days to consult with a lawyer on whether he’ll waive a full extradition hearing and agree to return to New York.

It was unclear if Muhammad had a lawyer to speak for him.