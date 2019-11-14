Thief caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence homeowner is frustrated after his home surveillance cameras caught a thief stealing two of his Christmas decorations.

Michael Parrillo said the thief took two blow-up decorations — worth about $80 — from his front yard over the weekend.

(Courtesy of Michael Parrillo)

“One here was Snoopy Dog, the second one was a black-and-white dog,” Parrillo said.

Parrillo showed Eyewitness News surveillance video from his home security system. A woman can be seen making off with both blow-up decorations.

“She goes right up the embankment and puts her hoody on, just disconnects everything and runs up the street with them,” he said.

He said this isn’t the first time he’s had decorations stolen from in front of his house.

“Two Halloweens ago I did have two 12-foot blow-ups stolen and I didn’t really do much about it, but after a few times of having it happen, it’s just getting kind of sickening,” he said.

Parrillo said he installed his surveillance cameras after the first incident — and is now grateful he did.

Eyewitness News was there when Parrillo filed a police report Wednesday evening.

He said he doesn’t plan on pressing charges and just asks the woman to return the blow-up decorations to him or to the Providence Police Department.

“It’s the principle of the thing, you know?” he said. “I know everybody has hard times, but you also need money to have these decorations on, so what are you going to do with it? Look at it deflated?”

Parrillo said he hopes he has his decorations back in time for Christmas.