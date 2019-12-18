Terry Francona’s 2 stolen World Series rings recovered

TUCSON, Ariz. (WPRI) — Two World Series rings belonging to former Red Sox manager Terry Francona were recovered after they were reported stolen in November.

According to a release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the 2004 and 2007 World Series rings were discovered to have been sold to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix and were able to recover them.

The rings were initially reported stolen from Francona’s home in Tuscon on Nov. 7.

Jamey Estep, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree burglary, theft, and trafficking in stolen property.

The Sheriff’s department said detectives also discovered that a check, in the amount of $245,830, also belonging to Francona, was believed to have been fraudulently deposited earlier this year.

Francona is now the manager of the Cleveland Indians. While he was the manager of the Boston Red Sox from 2004 to 2011, he led the team to two World Series titles, ending the franchise’s 86-year championship drought.