Suspects sought in Emerald Square, Providence Place shopliftings

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating two shoplifting incidents at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro involving people also suspected of stealing from the Providence Place mall.

On July 17, North Attleboro police said several female suspects walked into the Macy’s at the Emerald Square Mall and stole a large amount of merchandise. One of the suspects pepper-sprayed a store manager who confronted her, according to police, and that suspect is also known to have shoplifted at Providence Place and other locations.

Surveillance image of a female suspect police said was part of a large group that shoplifted from the Macy’s at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Photo: North Attleboro Police)

The second incident happened at the Emerald Square Macy’s on Aug. 4. According to police, two young female suspects stole a large amount of boys clothing and drove off in a black sedan. Police said both suspects had shoplifted from the Macy’s before and were also suspected of shoplifting at the Providence Place Macy’s.

Surveillance image of two females suspected of shoplifting from the Macy’s at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro on Sunday, August 4, 2019. (Photo: North Attleboro Police)

There is no word at this time if the two incidents are connected.