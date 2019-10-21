State lays out new protocol for response to child porn incidents

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police, in conjunction with sexual assault and trauma support agency Day One and other state leaders, have launched a new uniform protocol to outline how victims and families can be supported when a case of child pornography is alleged in the state.

Col. James Manni, Attorney General Peter Neronha, and U.S. First Assistant Attorney Richard Myrus announced the protocol Monday morning along with Day One executive director Peg Langhammer and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.

Every time a pornographic image of a child is viewed, the child is re-victimized, according to Col. Manni, and every time an arrest is made on allegations of child exploitation, it has a serious effect on the child’s entire family.

Manni said a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force told him this week that officers will go to make an arrest, but the family is left in shock.

“These resources that we’re bringing to help the families, who are also victims, are extremely important,” he said.

Not only will the protocol give law enforcement guidelines for response and support, but it will also indicate where and how agencies at different levels can and should exchange information related to cases, as well as communicate with child welfare organizations such as Day One or the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).

Langhammer cited a statistic to show the exponential growth of child exploitation: in 1998, there were 3,000 reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of child sexual abuse imagery, but that skyrocketed to more than a million reports in 2014, and in 2018, there were 18.4 million reports.

Manni said just in the past week, police arrested a registered sex offender on new allegations of downloading child pornography from an unsecured internet connection at a local restaurant.

Manni added that while the ICAC has just six officers, there’s enough offending to investigate and enforce that the task force could be doubled. He said he plans to lobby state lawmakers for additional funding.