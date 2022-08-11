EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) said multiple people were arrested this week in three separate animal cruelty cases.

Three-time animal cruelty suspect arrested again

Scott Ellis (Courtesy: RISPCA)

Scott Ellis, 21, and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were both charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals after officials seized 36 animals.

This marks Ellis’s third animal cruelty case in 2022, according to the RISPCA. In May, he was charged with unnecessary cruelty and overwork, mistreatment or failure to feed animals. Investigators seized seven rabbits, a parrot, a lizard and numerous rodents from his apartment.

He is currently being held in Pawtucket for violating the conditions of his bail.

Providence man charged with training animals to fight

Chue Her (Courtesy: RISPCA)

The RISPCA said a Providence man was arrested August 9, after a three-year investigation with the Foster Police Department into a cockfighting group.

Chue Her was charged with one count each of animal fighting and training animals to fight.

Officials seize emaciated Great Dane

Michael A. Pinto, 39, was charged with one count of unnecessary cruelty, one count of overwork, mistreatment or failure to feed animals, and one count of care of dogs.

Michael A. Pinto (Courtesy: RISPCA)

The RISPCA said officers found a “severely emaciated and neglected Great Dane” on July 29. Officials took the dog, named Buddy, to an emergency veterinarian. Despite undergoing treatment, the dog did not survive, according to the RISPCA.

Pinto was arraigned and released on $3,000 surety bail. He is barred from having custody of any animals.