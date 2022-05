EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you receive a call from someone saying you owe money for missing jury duty — it’s not real.

Rhode Island State Police put out a warning Monday about a scam involving calls from a person claiming to be from the state sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department never requests money over the phone, according to state police.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is asked to go to their nearest state police barracks to file a complaint.