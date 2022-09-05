EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police say more than a dozen people were arrested over Labor Day weekend for driving under the influence.

Lt. Scott Hartwell tells 12 News that 14 people were arrested between Friday evening and Monday morning.

State police warned drivers ahead of the weekend to drive sober as they increased patrols.

The Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association said Labor Day is one of the deadliest holidays for motor vehicle fatalities. Over the past five years, crashes in Rhode Island resulted in seven deaths and numerous other serious injuries.