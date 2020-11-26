Rhode Island DUI Task Force make 6 arrests overnight

Crime

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Six people were arrested by the Rhode Island DUI Statewide Task Force the night before Thanksgiving, according to the South Kingstown Police Department.

Police say the task force will continue to deploy patrols for the duration of the holiday weekend.

Even though there are fewer gatherings this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the message remains the same: don’t drink and drive.

The task force is comprised of the Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police as well as officers from local police departments.

