Providence police investigating home invasion

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to Gwinnett Court early Wednesday morning for a reported home invasion.

Eyewitness News crews observed a very active police scene around 1:45 a.m. as police focused their investigation on a house just off the road.

Two people were transported to the hospital, according to the Providence Fire Department, but they could not comment on the extent of their injuries.

We have calls into police to find out exactly what happened.

We’ll continue to update this story both online and on the air as more information becomes available.

