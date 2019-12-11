Providence police investigating home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police responded to Gwinnett Court early Wednesday morning for a reported home invasion.

Eyewitness News crews observed a very active police scene around 1:45 a.m. as police focused their investigation on a house just off the road.

Two people were transported to the hospital, according to the Providence Fire Department, but they could not comment on the extent of their injuries.

