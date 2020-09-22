Providence man gets 17 years for armed bank robbery

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man who exchanged gunfire with police during a bank robbery in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Daniel Rosado, of Providence, was sentenced Monday.

Authorities say he entered the Somerville bank in May 2019, fired a shot into the ceiling, threatened to shoot bank employees and customers, and ordered a teller to fill a backpack with money.

After exchanging gunfire with an officer, he dropped the backpack when a civilian tried to tackle him as he ran away.

He was arrested several weeks later based on DNA and surveillance evidence.