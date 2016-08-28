Providence bus driver charged in cold case murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island school bus driver has been arrested for a 26-year-old unsolved murder in New York.

Zunilda Rosario, 48, of Providence, was arrested Thursday after she landed at JFK International Airport returning from a flight that left the Dominican Republic.

Rosario, a school bus driver for First Student, is accused of the 1990 murder of her boyfriend, 19-year-old Juan Deleon.

He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his Manhattan apartment.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza did not have any comment on the matter, but a spokesman for the Mayor told Eyewitness News that Rosario had been removed from her job and would not be allowed to return to work until the case is resolved.

Rosario has been charged with murder, two counts of criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.