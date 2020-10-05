Police warn of National Grid scheme claiming overdue bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are warning residents of a recent phone scam where imposters pose as National Grid employees and threaten homeowners with a cancellation of services due to “overdue electric bills.”

Police say that the imposters are changing their “Caller ID” to the main National Grid number so unsuspecting victims are more inclined to answer.

When the potential victim answers, a recorded message will explain that the account is overdue and that they owe a balance, police said. They are then instructed to “press 1” and are transferred to a live person who tells them their electric services will be terminated if they don’t pay the overdue amount.

Police say the fraudsters then direct the victim to purchase gift cards to pay their overdue balance and ask the victim to send images of the gift card’s serial numbers.

The imposters may also attempt to gain further information by having the victim provide bank account or other personal or financial credentials.

Police say providing this level of information can lead the imposters to access victim’s bank accounts.

The Rhode Island State Police say to watch for the following warning signs:

Do not succumb to pressure tactics employed by the imposters. Never offer personal or financial information to someone who you cannot identify.

Imposters will not have access to your account information, and you should never provide that information if you are asked.

If the caller does not know your account number, hang up the phone.

Contact the Rhode Island State Police and/or National Grid if you are a target of this activity.

Police are also reminding residents that there is an ongoing unemployment insurance benefit fraud investigation involving the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Contact the Rhode Island State Police Headquarters at (401) 444-1000 for questions regarding either fraud attempt.