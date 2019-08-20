Police: Truck driver threatened to shoot bar patrons

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A truck driver from Texas was arrested early Monday morning after police said he threatened to shoot customers at a Cranston bar.

Police said they found two guns and approximately 100 rounds of ammunition inside 28-year-old Pierre Thomas’ truck. He was charged with carrying firearms without a license, carrying a weapon while under the influence, and obstruction.

Police said they received a call around 2 a.m. Monday about someone making threats inside a Niantic Avenue bar. The caller said the man claimed he had guns and was not afraid to shoot someone, according to police. At one point, the caller claimed the man threatened to shoot customers who were leaving the bar on bicycles.

Officers found Thomas asleep near his tractor-trailer, police said, noting that he matched the description of the person reportedly making threats inside the bar.

When the officers questioned him, police said Thomas refused to give his name and claimed the truck was not his. The officers then searched the truck and police said they found a photocopy of Thomas’s commercial driver’s license along with the guns and ammunition. One of the guns was loaded, according to police.

Thomas was scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning.