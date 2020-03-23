Police: Suspects stole $15K worth of merchandise from Providence Place store

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police say they are investigating a break-in at the Champs Sports store in Providence Place Mall where three suspects allegedly stole over $15,000 worth of shoes, clothing, and cash.

The mall has been shut down since last week amid coronavirus concerns.

Officers responded to Champs Sports around 5 p.m. Sunday and observed the store to be in disarray with items scattered around the floor.

The store manager told police that they received a call from the mall security informing them there was an alarm coming from the store.

The manager said when arriving at the store he noticed the rear door was opened and two males running out of the back door. While chasing them he was unable to determine who the suspects were. Later the manager heard a third suspect jumping down from an elevated surface in his storage area and slamming the rear door shut.

The manager was able to provide a description of the three suspects in the store.

The first suspect is described as being a Hispanic male wearing a red and black sweater, black pants and “Jordan 6 Rings or Jordan II Retro.” The second suspect is described as being a black male wearing a black sweater with a Champion logo on it with black sweat pants and white Air Force Ones. The third suspect is described as being a Hispanic male wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants wearing white “Retro 3s with elephant print.” All three suspects were wearing rubber gloves.

According to police, the three suspects entered Champs Sports around 1:30 p.m. and were seen stealing several bags of merchandise, entering the store, and then repeating the process until the manager arrived on scene.

Police say objects were left behind by the suspects including three screwdrivers, a hammer, a white backpack, a drawstring bag, and a duffle bag inside of the store’s storage area.

Police also observed pry marks by the locking mechanism of the rear door and a hanger believed to jam into the pried area of the door and unlock the door from the inside.

Several components of the store’s computer equipment were also damaged.

Mall security was able to determine the suspects left the scene on foot but due to several computer issues, it was difficult for police and security to determine the route of entry into the Mall.

Police say at one point the three subjects were seen on surveillance to have a shopping cart with them filled with several bags, and walking down the South Side Garage Entrance with the merchandise and out towards Promenade Street.

Due to camera issues, it is undetermined if they were picked up by a vehicle or not.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.