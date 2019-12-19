Breaking News
Police: Suspects entered home while residents slept

Crime

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Mansfield are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a home as its occupants slept.

The break-in happened early Tuesday morning on Stearns Avenue.

Police say the men found a set of keys left in an unlocked vehicle and entered the home around 3:10 a.m. A home surveillance camera captured their movements before they took off in a silver four-door sedan.

Photos of the suspects, a distinct tattoo, and their vehicle have been posted to the Mansfield Police Facebook page.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects or additional crimes committed to call 508-261-7300.

They’re also reminding residents to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables inside.

Providence

