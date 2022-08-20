DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say a man is currently under evaluation after a roughly six-hour standoff with law enforcement on Saturday.

Dartmouth police say around 10 a.m., officers tried to arrest 20-year-old Jack Bradford Gifford at his Dartmouth Street home on an outstanding warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately provided.

During the course of the arrest, police say Gifford armed himself with a knife, and barricaded himself inside his residence.

After several unsuccessful attempts were made to have Gifford exit the home, police say both negotiators and S.W.A.T. team members from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were requested.

At some point on Saturday afternoon, police say negotiations with Gifford “broke down,” and the decision was made for S.W.A.T. team members to enter the residence, during which time Gifford exited peacefully.

After being taken into custody, police say the 20 year-old was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he will be evaluated.

Police noted that in addition to the warrant, Gifford will face several charges associated with the standoff.