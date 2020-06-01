Police seize marijuana, THC edibles, $2K cash during Westport traffic stop

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro woman is facing a drug charge following a traffic stop in Westport on Sunday.

Police said they pulled the woman over around 12:30 a.m. on Route 88 for a marked lanes violation. While approaching the vehicle from the passenger’s side, an officer said he was “overwhelmed with the odor of unburnt marijuana.”

The driver, Alissa Mercer, attempted to shield approximately 3/4 of a pound of high-grade marijuana, several bags of THC edibles and $2,132 in cash, according to police.

Mercer, 25, was cited and will appear in court on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a class D substance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office previously issued a public safety warning after police intercepted a package of edibles. They said even though the candy has a warning on it, the labeling could cause confusion, especially among children who could eat it without realizing it.