Police: RI woman shot in leg in New York City’s Times Square

NEW YORK (AP/WPRI) — New York City police say three innocent bystanders including a 4-year-old girl who was toy shopping have been shot in Times Square and officers are looking for suspects.

Authorities say the girl and two women were taken to a hospital after being shot shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says several men got into an argument and one of them opened fire.

The girl, from Brooklyn was shot in the leg. A Rhode Island woman was shot in the leg. And a New Jersey women was shot in the foot.

The Rhode Islander was a 23-year-old tourist, according to police.

All the victims are expected to recover.