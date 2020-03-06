Police: Rehoboth woman crashes vehicle into pole, flees scene

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Rehoboth Police Department

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police charged a Rehoboth woman with OUI after she crashed into a utility pole and left the scene on Thursday night.

Rehoboth police officers responded to the area of 175 Bay State Rd. around 9:10 p.m. for a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole in front of the cemetery.

Upon arrival, officers say they were able to locate the vehicle but not the operator who fled the scene. Soon after they were able to locate the driver – who they identified as Angela Manning, 38, of Rehoboth – and placed her under arrest.

Manning is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a marked lanes violation, and speeding. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com