Police: Rehoboth woman crashes vehicle into pole, flees scene

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police charged a Rehoboth woman with OUI after she crashed into a utility pole and left the scene on Thursday night.

Rehoboth police officers responded to the area of 175 Bay State Rd. around 9:10 p.m. for a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole in front of the cemetery.

Upon arrival, officers say they were able to locate the vehicle but not the operator who fled the scene. Soon after they were able to locate the driver – who they identified as Angela Manning, 38, of Rehoboth – and placed her under arrest.

Manning is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a marked lanes violation, and speeding. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Friday.