EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed two banks at gunpoint within the past week.

The suspect is wanted for walking into the Santander Bank on Washington Highway in Lincoln last Friday and pointing a pistol at one of the tellers, according to police.

Courtesy: Easton Police Department

Investigators believe he is the same person who robbed the HarborOne Bank on Foundry Street in Easton Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, according to police, wore a tactical vest equipped with peppery spray and handcuffs, a black neck gaiter and yellow-tinted sunglasses during both robberies.

Police said the man also “asked for the bottom drawer, was calm and seemed to know his way around the bank.”

In both instances, police said the suspect ran out of the bank and hopped into a dark-colored BMW sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a short white man with a fair complexion and medium build.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Lincoln Police Det. Richard Bousquet at (401) 333-8486 or Easton Detectives at (508) 230-3322.