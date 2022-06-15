NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who broke into a North Providence restaurant earlier this month.

The North Providence Police Department said the suspect broke into the Hollywood Lounge on Mineral Spring Avenue just before 7 a.m. last Wednesday.

The suspect was seen on security footage walking down the street wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask.

It’s unclear at this time whether the suspect took anything from inside the business.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact North Providence Detective Luis Rivera at (401) 231-4533 ext. 1135.