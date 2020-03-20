Police investigating shooting following Fall River grocery store break-in

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, involved in a shooting following a break-in at a grocery store overnight.

According to police, around 3 a.m. someone smashed the front door of Big Bazaar Indian Grocery on North Main Street.

Investigators say, surveillance video showed the suspect grabbing the cash register drawer and fleeing the scene in a white van. The store owner says there was about $900 inside the drawer.

A few hours later, there was a report of shots fired on Airport Road near Fall River Industrial Park.

There is shattered glass along with bullet casings on the ground.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene which observed an ambulance pull away with its sirens and lights on.

It is unclear who fired the shots, or if there was anyone inside the ambulance.

Police say the suspect or suspects are still on the run.

No additional information has been released and police expect to be on scene for a decent amount of time.