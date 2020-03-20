Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

Police investigating shooting following Fall River grocery store break-in

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, involved in a shooting following a break-in at a grocery store overnight.

According to police, around 3 a.m. someone smashed the front door of Big Bazaar Indian Grocery on North Main Street.

Investigators say, surveillance video showed the suspect grabbing the cash register drawer and fleeing the scene in a white van. The store owner says there was about $900 inside the drawer.

A few hours later, there was a report of shots fired on Airport Road near Fall River Industrial Park.

There is shattered glass along with bullet casings on the ground.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene which observed an ambulance pull away with its sirens and lights on.

It is unclear who fired the shots, or if there was anyone inside the ambulance.

Police say the suspect or suspects are still on the run.

No additional information has been released and police expect to be on scene for a decent amount of time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com