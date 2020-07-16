Police: Blackstone man found with thousands of pills, edibles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Blackstone man after finding thousands of dollars worth of drugs inside his home.

Zachary Pitler, 18, of Blackstone was taken into custody Monday after police executed a search warrant at his home on Michelle Lane.

Police said during the search, officers found approximately 15-grams of powder ecstasy, 160 ecstasy pills, 1,000 Xanax pills, 100 THC edibles, 85 THC vape cartridges and 20 grams of THC wax and crystal products.

The assorted drugs have an estimated total value of more than $10,000.

Pitler is charged with possession of a Class B substance (ecstasy), a Class C substance (THC), a Class E substance (Aprazolam) and possession with intent to distribute each of them.

He was arraigned on Tuesday at Uxbridge District Court, where a judge set his bail at $5,000.

The investigation remains ongoing and Pitler may face additional charges.