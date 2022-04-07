EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With more than 1,000 fatalities reported on I-95 last year, state police agencies from Maine to Florida are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement.

Rhode Island State Police announced Thursday they’re joining 14 other agencies in the “I-95 Drive to Save Lives” initiative which aims to reduce crashes by targeting dangerous behaviors.

“We are enhancing patrols and will be focused on the factors that make our highways dangerous including driving under the influence, speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving. We hope this additional enforcement and educational effort will help prevent traffic fatalities,” said former R.I. State Police Col. James Manni.

The campaign will be held on Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9.

The announcement comes just hours after advocates and people who knew Matthew Dennison, the West Warwick hockey player who was killed by an alleged drunk driver, came together to bring attention to and stop impaired driving.