North Carolina man gets 8 years in prison on gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A North Carolina man who according to authorities had a dozen guns in his vehicle he was not legally allowed to possess when he was pulled over in Rhode Island in 2017 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Federal prosecutors in Providence say 43-year-old Anthony Mondrez Thompson was sentenced Wednesday.

Authorities say in addition to the guns he had ammunition clips, camouflage-patterned clothing, a stun gun, night vision goggles, handcuffs, and a machete in his vehicle.

He pleaded guilty in November 2020 to being a felon in possession of firearms.