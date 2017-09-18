New Bedford woman pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford woman was taken into police custody Monday morning, accused of stabbing a man to death in the city late Sunday night.

Police said they arrested Zaishary Gonzalez without incident at her Newcomb Street home.

Gonzalez, 23, was arraigned Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, witness intimidation and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle. The judge ordered Gonzalez held without bail and scheduled her next court appearance for Oct. 18.

Police said calls came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday of a stabbing in the area of 91 Nauset Street.

The victim, identified on Monday as Juan Roman, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Roman, 45, was believed to have been homeless.

Family and friends of the victim were seen Monday lighting candles near the scene of the stabbing.