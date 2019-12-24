Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 10

New Bedford man arrested for trafficking cocaine

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday uncovered 43 grams of cocaine, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers were on patrol when they observed a Nissan Sedan fail to signal a turn on Herman Melville Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. and proceeded to stop the vehicle.

Once the Sedan came to a stop, state police say they observed the front seat passenger, later identified as Tyrell Martin, 19, sit up in the seat and move something between his legs.

After speaking to the occupants in the Sedan, troopers observed a small plastic substance they believed to be cocaine and asked Martin to step out of the vehicle in order to search the area he was sitting in.

Martin was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. The operator was informed of the narcotics and gave permission for troopers to search her vehicle.

Troopers say they discovered 43 grams of cocaine, approximately 3 ounces of marijuana, and nearly $800 in cash.

Martin was booked and transported to the Bristol County House of Correction pending his arraignment at New Bedford District Court on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of a Class D Substance with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com