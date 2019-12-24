New Bedford man arrested for trafficking cocaine

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Saturday uncovered 43 grams of cocaine, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers were on patrol when they observed a Nissan Sedan fail to signal a turn on Herman Melville Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. and proceeded to stop the vehicle.

Once the Sedan came to a stop, state police say they observed the front seat passenger, later identified as Tyrell Martin, 19, sit up in the seat and move something between his legs.

After speaking to the occupants in the Sedan, troopers observed a small plastic substance they believed to be cocaine and asked Martin to step out of the vehicle in order to search the area he was sitting in.

Martin was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. The operator was informed of the narcotics and gave permission for troopers to search her vehicle.

Troopers say they discovered 43 grams of cocaine, approximately 3 ounces of marijuana, and nearly $800 in cash.

Martin was booked and transported to the Bristol County House of Correction pending his arraignment at New Bedford District Court on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of a Class D Substance with intent to distribute.