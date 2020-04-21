Marking victims’ rights, AG’s office announces information portal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 19-25, the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is raising awareness of services and help for victims of crime.

The attorney general’s office is also close to launching an online portal to provide victims and others with round-the-clock access to critical case information, according to spokeswoman Kristy dosReis.

Right now, as many Rhode Islanders are staying at home virtually all the time because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence is receiving 29 percent more calls compared to this time last year, Neronha said, noting that ‘home’ may not be a safe place for everyone.

“If you are afraid or need help, you are not alone,” he said. “Please call the RI Helpline at 1-800-494-8100.”

Resources for Survivors of Violence During COVID-19 »

Neronha’s office prosecuted more than 6,000 felony cases last year.

“Everyone on the team — police, prosecutors, this office’s Victims Services Unit and community advocates — is committed to ensuring that victims have a voice and are treated with dignity throughout the process,” Neronha said Tuesday in a news release.

In the next few weeks, the attorney general’s office plans to launch VOICE, a web-based portal for crime victims and state agency users. It’ll give victims real-time notifications from multiple state agencies all in one place, from the Rhode Island Judiciary to the Department of Corrections.

A ceremony at the Victims’ Grove, normally held during the week honoring victims, will now take place later this summer due to the pandemic. A date has yet to be announced.

For now, courts remain open for emergencies, including requests for restraining orders, Neronha’s office said. They’ve published a flyer online listing victim phone and web resources, and the Attorney General’s Victim Services Team is available at (401) 274-4400.