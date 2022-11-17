PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man learned his punishment this week after his third child pornography conviction.

Christopher J. Skinner, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Skinner pleaded guilty back in June to one count of possession of child pornography following an investigation by Rhode Island State Police and Homeland Security.

Cunha’s office said Skinner was first convicted of possessing child pornography in 2010. He was sentenced to two years of confinement and was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force.

In 2014, he was convicted of the same charge and sentenced to 10 years in prison with three to serve.

He has also been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender.