Man accused of threatening Biden, Harris in note to neighbor

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making death threats against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the candidates.

A U.S. Secret Service agent says 42-year-old James Dale Reed told investigators that he was “upset at the political situation” when he wrote the threatening letter.

Reed was in state custody when a criminal complaint was filed against him Wednesday in federal court.

The neighbor told investigators that he didn’t know the Frederick man but had several yard signs supporting Biden and Harris.

