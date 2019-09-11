Man accused of breaking into Swift’s home also charged with damaging Trump golf course

(From left to right: Richard McEwan after being arrested in New Jersey; McEwan after being arrested in Westerly)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (WPRI) — A New Jersey man who was recently charged with breaking into Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill home has been accused of “doing donuts” on the Trump National Golf Course the day before.

Richard McEwan, 26, of Milford, faces a criminal mischief charge out of Bedminster for allegedly causing thousands of dollars in property damage to the golf course.

Police received a phone call from an employee of the golf course around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Upon arrival, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said officers found a black piece of plastic labeled “Ford” that was left behind at the scene. The damage to the golf course was estimated to be in excess of $10,000.

The next day, McEwan was arrested in Westerly for trying to break into Taylor Swift’s Bluff Avenue home. He was charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing and released on $5,000 surety bond.

On Sept. 8, police in Bedminster responded to another report of a vehicle “doing donuts” on the 13th hole of the golf course, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, causing between $7,000 and $9,000 worth of damage.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said a witness told officers a white man driving a blue Ford Focus drove off before authorities arrived. After talking with the witness, police learned the car belonged to McEwan.

McEwan was arrested Tuesday at his home in New Jersey and charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released pending a further court date. He is also scheduled to appear in a Rhode Island coutroom on Nov. 29 for a felony screening.