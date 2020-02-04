Judge to hear motion seeking to dismiss charges in cold case murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man charged last year in connection with a 30-year-old cold case in Pawtucket could soon have those charges dismissed.

The defense lawyer for Joao Monteiro, William Devine, says he filed a motion to dismiss the case last month. A judge is set to hear that motion Tuesday morning.

Monteiro, 59, was arrested by Pawtucket police last July in connection with the 1988 death of 10-year-old Christine Cole, of Pawtucket, who went missing after leaving her West Avenue home to pick up groceries.

Her body was found nearly two months later on the beach at Conimicut Point Park in Warwick.

DNA testing led police to Monteiro but he was released on bail 24-hours after his arrest since prosecutors said the evidence was not sufficient enough to hold him.

Last week, the AG’s office announced it would not bring Monteiro’s case to the Grand Jury because the evidence does not rule out other suspects.

“We are very respectful of their decision,” Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort said. “We are going to continue to work the case and work with the attorney general’s office and hopefully then we can get this case solved.”