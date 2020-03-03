Is 911 calling you? Nope, it’s a scam, say state police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Your phone rings, and the caller ID reads 911. Not only is that strange and unusual, but it’s also a flat-out lie, according to Rhode Island’s public safety director Col. James Manni, who is warning residents about the latest iteration of “spoofing.”

The Rhode Island Enhanced 911 center says victims have been reporting calls or phone messages where fraudsters are pretending to be dispatchers and asking for personal information, from credit card data to Social Security numbers.

The crooks are using technology to make it appear as though they are calling from the short dialing code 911.

But in truth, the center will never call citizens of Rhode Island or elsewhere out of the blue, E-911 Director J. David Smith said in a news release Tuesday. Only when you call 911 first might they call back to verify if you need service or help (they get plenty of calls made by mistake) or to confirm your address.

Furthermore, you will never receive a phone call where the caller ID displays as 911. You should only be seeing ten-digit phone numbers.

If you’ve been targeted by such a scam, you’re asked to report it to Rhode Island State Police by calling (401) 444-1000.