PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Robert Ritacco, the chairman of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee, has been charged with sexual assault, according to the attorney general’s office.

A statewide grand jury on Monday indicted Ritacco on two counts of first-degree sexual assault following an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police.

The attorney general’s office said the alleged incident occurred on May 29 of last year, but provided no further details.

Ritacco, 52, is also treasurer of the R.I. Association of Democratic City and Town Chairs, an organization that represents local party leaders in all 39 municipalities. He also previously served on the Westerly Town Council.

Ritacco is scheduled to be arraigned on May 23 in Washington County Superior Court. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Richard Delfino, who leads the Democratic chairs association, said he hadn’t been aware of the indictment before he was contacted by 12 News.

“That’s shocking news,” he said.

Delfino said he needed to speak with Ritacco before determining the future of his leadership role with the association.

